Global Phosphatidylserine Market to Reach US$ 3.09 Billion by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phosphatidylserine market was valued at US$ 1.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Phosphatidylserine Market:

Phosphatidylserine is a chemical that is important for many functions in the human body, especially in the brain. Phosphatidylserine is found in various functional food ingredients such as mega-3 fatty acids, fibres, vitamins, minerals, and others. Phosphatidylserine plays an essential role in the recognition and clearance of apoptotic cells. Phosphatidylserine is used to treat people with memory loss because it helps improve the health of brain cells. It may also help to lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and treat heart problems.

The rapidly expanding food and beverage industry, particularly in emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is expected to drive the global phosphatidylserine market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Indian Food and Beverage Industry Association, revenue in the food and beverage industry in India is expected to grow at a growth rate of 14.2% during 2020-2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and rapidly surging young population. Additionally, growing consumption of functional foods and dietary supplements owing to the rapid expansion of retail network, growing disposable income, new product launches, and population growth is expected to drive the growth of the global phosphatidylserine market during the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global phosphatidylserine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Phosphatidylserine is also known as phospholipid it also consists of two fatty acids attached in ester linkage to the first and second carbon of glycerol and serine attached through a phosphodiester linkage to the third carbon of the glycerol.

North America is the second largest region in the global phosphatidylserine market in 2020 and is expected to show the same trend over the forecast period (2021 - 2028). Increasing adoption rate of phosphatidylserine in functional food, dietary supplements and medical products across U.S. and Canada is expected to boost the market during forecast period. The rapidly expanding food & beverages industry in U.S. and Canada is expected to boost the consumption of phosphatidylserine. In 2019, the U.S. food and drug administration has recently granted the GRAS status to phosphatidylserine. The grant has encouraged manufacturers to innovate new food & beverages products by incorporating phosphatidylserine.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the market include Solgar Inc., Nature’s Way Products Llc., Wuhan Demekai biotechnology Co. ltd., Jarrow Formulas Inc, Lipoid Gmbh, Lipogen Products Ltd., Double Wood Llc., Xi’an Sino Herb Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Xian Natural Field Bio- Technique Co. Ltd., N J Chsoyue Pharm Co. Ltd., Swanson Health Products Inc., ECA Healthcare Inc., and IvoVital Gmbh.

These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and others to increase their product portfolio and business operations. For instance, In March 2021, Lipoid Gmbh launched its new product named as PHOSAL Curcumin. It is a novel, self-stabilizing liquid formulation of Curcumin with 50 % Phosphatidylserine providing a higher bioavailability, and additional health beneficial effects.

Market segmentation:

Global Phosphatidylserine Market, By Nature: Organic Conventional

Global Phosphatidylserine Market, By Source : Meat Fish Plants

Global Phosphatidylserine Market, By Forms: Powder Liquid Capsule

Global Phosphatidylserine Market, By Distribution Channel: Online Offline Hypermarket Supermarket Others (Specialty Stores)



Global Phosphatidylserine Market, By Application Functional Food Medical Food Dietary Supplements Others



Global Phosphatidylserine Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: North Africa Central Africa South Africa



