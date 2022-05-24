Miss Kristin Set To Deliver New Free Flowing Music At Big Fuss Records; “Circle Of Light” Arrives June 24, 2022
Big Fuss Records to release the 13 new songs from Miss Kristin in June 2022.
When a songwriter can create in a way where they can sustain, this is success in music.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Circle of Light” is the new and original collection of songs from Miss Kristin arriving in stores Worldwide June 24, 2022. Big Fuss Records is distributing the thirteen-track set that comes from a place of peace and beauty, inspiring inner harmony and joy to all who listen.
— Kristin Pedderson
“Circle of Light” is a free-flowing soul journey, where Kristin invites listeners inside her world to become one with music and surroundings. The tracks have a role to invigorate and revitalize using an organic, modern, and folk pop sound and style that defies category, but is instantly relatable.
Kristin's new music release is self-produced. She performs instruments and sings vocals on all songs and confidently blends acoustic guitars with piano, bass, drum programming and percussion to manifest a collection of interesting and poignant tunes. “Touch Me” is the single track on the album, where Kristin did not play all instruments. Tom Landry steps in on bass here for the groove-oriented original that emanates comfort and is easy to listen to.
The thirteen songs on “Circle Of Light” are a musical adventure through Kristin’s experience of abundant living. The set opens with “Alive”. A song where Kristin pronounces she is free from past hurts, and like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly; fully transformed. The title track, "Circle Of Light" is an airy melody that invites listeners into Kristin's glow. "High Hopes" follows with lyrics about a young girl who once had big dreams with high hopes, only to discover life happened and her dreams were put on hold, to slip farther away, day by day. “Light Of The Moon” enters the mix with a deep jazzy feel, where lyrics sing of both the darkness and beauty life offers and the dichotomy between the two. Kristin closes the set with “Signs Of Love”, conveying that the signs of Love are all around.
Miss Kristin is a music producer who seldom repeats herself. She is a lyricist with a wealth of ideas for original songwriting, not based on a set of rules, but by her own inspiration. She is the owner of Big Fuss Records LLC and is an artist who has penned over 2000 songs. Kristin recognized early on, the need for self-production, to create, release and perform original music. This freedom to work according to her own rules and timelines, has always been essential to Kristin as an artist. Kristin states, “When a songwriter can create in a way where they can sustain, this is success in music.” Kristin goes on to say; “It's necessary to find a way to do what you love in the world of music and art, because both have the power to heal and help people become better."
Miss Kristin’s music is all about inspiration and the eternal power to make a difference. She has been writing and producing music for over 20 years with the experience to understand the hustle and being in the trenches. Kristin demonstrates commitment and maturity as an experienced leader in the industry using complete creative control and all facets for creating her music— songwriting, composition and production.
