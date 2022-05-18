BI and Analytics Platforms Market to Raise Significantly at 11.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2028 - Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 33.91 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends – Rising competitiveness amongst enterprises in various sectors

Increasing penetration of mobile BI platforms and rising demand for rapid and precise analysis of business data are significant factors driving global BI and analytics platforms market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global BI and Analytics Platforms market size is expected to reach USD 84.25 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of BI and Analytics Platforms can be attributed to rising demand for rapid and precise analysis of business data. BI and Analytics Platforms allow businesses to use customized reports or templates to monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) through several data sources, such as financial, sales & marketing, and operations data. Business Intelligence (BI) reports are prepared in real time to aid businesses to take accurate and fast data-backed decisions. These platforms generally deliver easy to comprehend visualizations, including graphs, charts, and tabular data presentations. Moreover, certain BI and Analytics Platforms generate interactive reports to enable users to switch between different variables to derive a better understanding of key business metrics.

The study on the Global BI and Analytics Platforms market Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The BI and Analytics Platforms market market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the BI and Analytics Platforms market industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall BI and Analytics Platforms market industry.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/979

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, Information Builders, Inc. was acquired by Tibco Software Inc., a leading market player. The acquisition was intended to add data management and analytics competences of Information Builders to the Connected Intelligence platform of Tibco software.

By platform type, advanced & predictive analytics platform segment contributed to a significant revenue share in 2020. Predictive analytics is widely deployed in finance and insurance industry to generate reliable and precise visualization of customer data to aid with effective business decision making. For instance, advanced analytics is used to determine credit scores to ascertain creditworthiness of consumer and in turn, decreased risks to business. Moreover, analyzing customer buying pattern and responses is essential in devising marketing strategies, and predictive analytics can be used to analyze data to recognize new market opportunities.

By industry vertical, retail segment contributed to largest revenue share in 2020. BI and Analytics Platforms help retail firms to stay updated with prevailing market dynamics and gain detailed insights about how actual outcomes appear as compared to planned revenue by product, location, store, region, and several other factors. These platforms help retail firms in product cost optimization by determining influence of factors such as hours of operations, hiring, and adequate resource allocation, on revenue.

BI and Analytics Platforms market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, due to high adoption of advanced technologies and increased investment by companies in end-use industries, such as retail, BFSI, and Telecom & IT on business intelligence tools & software. Additionally, presence of leading market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Tableau Software LLC, and Oracle Corporation are causative of market revenue growth in North America.

Leading Companies of the BI and Analytics Platforms market Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, MicroStartegy Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, and Hitachi Vantara Corporation.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/979

Furthermore, the report divides the BI and Analytics Platforms market market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global BI and Analytics Platforms market on the basis of platform type, organization size, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Business Intelligence Platforms

Advanced & Predictive Analytics Platforms

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the BI and Analytics Platforms market market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the BI and Analytics Platforms market market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/979

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of BI and Analytics Platforms market Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the BI and Analytics Platforms market market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the BI and Analytics Platforms market market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the BI and Analytics Platforms market market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/979

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Activated Carbon Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/02/2138482/0/en/Activated-Carbon-Market-Size-Worth-USD-14-07-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-9-6-Emergen-Research.html

Sodium Dichromate Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/02/2138590/0/en/Sodium-Dichromate-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-1-242-4-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market @ http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/15/2145667/0/en/Water-and-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-472-53-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Tungsten Carbide Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145714/0/en/Tungsten-Carbide-Market-Worth-USD-27-70-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-8-5-Emergen-Research.html

Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/12/17/2146732/0/en/Anti-Fingerprint-Coatings-Market-Size-Worth-USD-1-297-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market Size Worth USD 84.25 Billion in 2028