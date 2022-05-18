Việt Nam commits to cooperating with UN to fight terrorism

VIETNAM, May 18 -

Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm held talks with Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, in New York on May 16. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Huy

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is committed to cooperating with the UN and various countries in the fight against terrorism, said Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm during a working session with Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism in New York on May 16 (US time).

Minister Lâm appreciated the UN’s support for the prevention and control of terrorism and extremist violence in Southeast Asia and Việt Nam.

He underlined the urgency of cooperation in multilateralism globally and strengthening and enhancing the effectiveness of regional and international cooperative mechanisms, including those of the UN.

The two sides shared the view that the threat of terrorism continues to grow globally, with international terrorist groups constantly seeking new operational methods, increasing the use of cyberspace and information technology and linking with transnational criminals. Terrorism continues to be a serious threat to international security and peace.

Lâm expressed the concern that the long-term economic impact of COVID would lead to a rise in terrorist attacks, online extremist propaganda and terrorist recruitment.

The UN plays an important role in coordinating and connecting international efforts, solidarity and vigilance among UN member states to create a synergy strength to counter the threat and expansion of terrorism, he said.

Affirming that Việt Nam supports efforts of the international community in seeking effective solutions to fight and eliminate terrorism, the minister said the country needed assistance in counter-terrorism and air security through the building of a Countering Terrorist Travel programme and Threat Assessment Models.

He told the UN that Vietnamese public security officers enrolled in UN peacekeeping operations had completed training and necessary procedures and were ready for duty.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism thanked the Vietnamese Public Security Ministry for its active and responsible cooperation in implementing UN programmes and initiatives to fight transnational crimes, including terrorism and extremist violence.

He expressed a wish that the ministry would continue to carry out the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and assign experienced officers to work in UN offices, including the Office of Counter-Terrorism. — VNS