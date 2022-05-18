STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE SIGNING OF RA 11767

I welcome the President's recent signing of the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act (Republic Act 11767), which I sponsored in the Senate.

Ang mga batang inabandona ay pinakabulnerable sa lipunan. Malimit ay limitado ang karapatan at serbisyo nila mula sa gobyerno. The passage of this bill shows the government's commitment to give the greatest protection to the rights and welfare of our children, not least by recognizing their very existence.

Nakapaloob din ang safe haven provisions, para wala nang bata na itatapon sa basura o sa estero, bagkus ay ipagkakaloob sa mga ligtas na lugar o pangangasiwa.

I am glad that before the 18th Congress closes, we passed a measure that clearly puts the safety of our children first, and I look forward to being part of passing more laws for every Filipino child.