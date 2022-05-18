Cryotherapy Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cryotherapy Market Size Reached USD 214.9 Million In 2020 And Is Expected To Register A Revenue CAGR Of 8.5%, During The Forecast Period, According To Latest Analysis By Emergen Research. Rapid Technological Advancements In Cryotherapy Devices And Increasing Use Of Cryotherapy To Treat Skin Problems Are Some Key Factors Driving Global Cryotherapy Market Revenue Growth.

Increasing Usage Of Cryotherapy For Treating Mood Disorders Are Also Expected To Boost Revenue Growth Of The Market To A Significant Extent. Whole-Body Cryotherapy Entails Use Of Ultra-Cold Temperatures That Can Cause Physiological Hormonal Responses, And Causes Release Of Adrenaline, Noradrenaline, And Endorphins. This Has The Potential To Benefit Those Suffering From Mood Disorders Such As Anxiety As Well As Depression. According To Studies, Whole-Body Cryotherapy Proved Beneficial In Short-Term Treatments For Both.

Some Key Highlights From The Report

Cryochambers And Cryosaunas Segment Revenue Is Expected To Expand At Significantly Steady CAGR During The Forecast Period. Growing Demand For Cryochambers In Sports Training Centers, Spas, And Beauty Parlors Is Expected To Drive Revenue Growth Of The Segment.

However, Cryotherapy Is Not Widely Available In Developing And Underdeveloped Countries, Which Is Expected To Hamper Growth Of The Global Cryotherapy Market To Some Extent Over The Forecast Period. Cryotherapy Is Not Widely Available In Some Developing And Any Underdeveloped Countries. In Addition, Lack Of Awareness Regarding Cryotherapy And Concerns Regarding Side Effects Of Cryotherapy Are Factors Projected To Restrain Revenue Growth Of The Market Between 2021 And 2028.

Pain Management Segment Is Expected To Register Significantly Steady Revenue Growth Rate Over The Forecast Period Because Of Rising Prevalence Of Joint And Muscular Pain Among Members Of The Elderly Population As Well As Launch Of Advanced Cryotherapy Solutions For Pain Management.

North America Market Is Expected To Register Considerably Faster Revenue CAGR Than Other Regional Markets Owing To Rapid Development Of Healthcare Infrastructure And Increasing Prevalence Of Skin Cancer In Countries In The Region.

Some Major Companies Included In The Global Market Report Are Medtronic Plc, Cryoconcepts LP, Cortex Technology Aps, Coopersurgical, Inc., Mectronic Medicale S.R.L., Kriosystem-Care Sp. Z O.O., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. Z O.O., Erbe USA, Incorporated, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, And Zimmer Medizinsysteme Gmbh

In November 2021, Medtronic Private Limited, Which Is A Fully Owned Subsidiary Of Medtronic Plc, Announced The Introduction Of The Arctic Front Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter System, India\'S Very First Cryoballoon Catheter Approved By Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) For The Treatment Of Atrial Fibrillation (AF).

The Report Further Offers A Complete Value Chain Analysis Along With An Analysis Of The Downstream Buyers And Upstream Raw Materials. The Study Focuses On Global Trends, Regulatory Frameworks, And Macro- And Micro-Economic Factors. The Report Also Provides An Extensive Analysis Of The Segment And Sub-Segmented Expected To Dominate The Market Over The Projected Period. The Report Offers A Forecast Estimation Of The Market With Regards To The Analysis Of The Market Segmentation, Including Product Type, End-User Industries, Application Spectrum, And Other Segments.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Cryotherapy Market Is Broadly Segmented On The Basis Of Different Product Types, Application Range, End-Use Industries, Key Regions, And An Intensely Competitive Landscape. This Section Of The Report Is Solely Targeted At Readers Looking To Select The Most Appropriate And Lucrative Segments Of The Cryotherapy Sector In A Strategic Manner. The Segmental Analysis Also Helps Companies Interested In This Sector Make Optimal Business Decisions And Achieve Their Desired Goals.

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Cryotherapy Market On The Basis Of Product, Therapy, Application, End-Use, And Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryosurgery Devices

Cryogun

Tissue Spray Probes

Tissue Contact Probes

Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

Gas Cylinders

Others

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Icepack Therapy

Cryosurgery

Chamber Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pain Management

Surgical

Cardiology

Oncology

Dermatology

Health & Beauty

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Spas & Fitness Centers

Cryotherapy Centers

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition And Forecast Parameters

Methodology And Forecast Parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business Trends

Regional Trends

Product Trends

End-Use Trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry Segmentation

Industry Landscape

Vendor Matrix

Technological And Innovation Landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key Questions Addressed In The Report:

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Cryotherapy Market?

Who Are The Key Manufacturers In This Market Space?

Who Are The Distributors, Traders And Dealers Of This Market?

What Are The Market Opportunities And Risks Affecting The Performance Of The Vendors In The Global Cryotherapy Market?

What Are The Sales And Revenue Estimations For The Top Manufacturers In This Market Over The Projected Timeline?

