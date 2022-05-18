Infection Control Market to Grow Substantially at 3.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Infection Control Market Trends and Insights By Type (Disinfection Products, Sterilization Products, & Services), by End-U.S.er (Hospitals & Clinics, Life Sciences Industry, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies), Competitive Market Size, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Infection Control Market Information By Type, Product, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030" the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Infectious disorders produced by pathogenic microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungus, or parasites are on the rise worldwide. The infections can be transmitted directly or indirectly from one person to another, or they can be transferred through non-sterilized or infected medical or surgical items during treatment. These illnesses can also be spread through infected healthcare surroundings. To avoid these diseases, infection management is the most effective preventive measure. Viruses, bacteria, fungus, and parasites are the most common causes of infections.

Stomach and intestine infections, lung and respiratory infections, eye and ear infections, skin problems, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and sexually transmitted infections are all examples of infections. Cross infection from the surface and skin of the equipment, patient, and healthcare personnel can cause these illnesses. Sterilization, cleaning and disinfection solutions, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing items are some of the goods and services offered to control infections. Pneumonia and infections of the urinary tract, bloodstream, surgical site, and MRSA account for many hospital-acquired infections. Catheter-associated urinary tract infections, catheter-related bloodstream, and ventilator-associated pneumonia infections are common hospital-acquired infections. Infections are thought to be one of the critical problems that impact patient recovery, resulting in a significant impact on global mortality rates.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The formidable contenders in the infection control market are:

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The infection control sector benefits from increasing hospital-acquired infections, more surgeries, and the increased frequency of chronic illnesses among the aging population. The expanding medical device recycling industry also helps the infection control industry. With that said, raising concerns about the safety of reprocessed equipment may stymie the growth of the infection control business in the coming years. The global infection control market is predicted to develop as the number of surgical procedures increases, and the medical device reprocessing sector expands.

The rise in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the intensification in the number of government awareness programs aimed at ensuring high-level infection prevention, the escalation in the number of surgical procedures requiring high-intensity infection prevention and control, the ascent in the geriatric population, and the development in cases of chronic diseases such as obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart, and respiratory disorders are all expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, the technological developments in sterilization and disinfection equipment augmented the need for sterilization and disinfection in hospitals and clinics, and an upsurge in outsourcing of sterilization among hospitals, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms.

Market Restraints:

The adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and worries about the quality of reprocessed instruments are projected to limit the market's expansion. Though, during the projected period, the increased usage of single-use medical nonwovens and devices is anticipated to offer profitable prospects.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted market growth, as demand for sterilization and disinfection has surged in hospitals and clinics and pharmaceutical and medical device firms. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, infection control product producers are increasing their ability to produce medical nonwoven and glove goods. Protective barrier items and disposable medical supplies are in high demand as the number of COVID-19 cases rises and the need for healthcare personnel increases. Also, COVID-19 infection boosted growth and prospects for infection control product producers during the projection period. Increased manufacture of medical nonwovens and single-use items due to a rise in COVID-19 cases will propel the infection control market forward.

Healthcare workers use personal protective equipment to protect themselves and their patients from becoming ill and infecting others. However, with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic, the existing face masks and gowns are in low supply, and the global healthcare business is experiencing a shortage.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The disinfection product segment is estimated to capture the bulk of the market in the forecast period.

By Type

The hospitals & clinics segment is predicted to gain considerable traction over the others in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Due to the expanding awareness of chronic infections and a growing number of service providers, the Americas region accounted for the most significant market share of the worldwide infection control industry. Furthermore, the United States has a significant percentage of the infection control market. The second most significant need for infection control in Europe, followed by the Asia Pacific. The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to develop at the fastest rate over the projection period, owing to superior healthcare standards & infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and the growing presence of outsourcing companies in the region.

Furthermore, several government agencies dedicated to increasing infection control standards are one of the primary reasons contributing to the Asia-Pacific region's growth. Due to the vast development of healthcare infrastructure and advanced R&D efforts in the healthcare industry, the Middle Eastern area is predicted to grow at a stable rate. Government organizations are becoming more involved in producing guidelines to raise awareness about effective prevention methods worldwide, which is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

