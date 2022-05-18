Indoor Farming Market to reached at US$ 96.6 Bn by 2032 at 9.6% CAGR, Says FMI
Indoor Farming Market Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast - 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the indoor farming market are expected to increase at a 9.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 96,675 Mn in 2032. The agriculture industry is adopting new methods to meet the growing demand for organic food. Vertical farming is gaining traction and will emerge as one of the key farming methods in the forthcoming years. With the development of new technologies, vertical farms are using artificial light control, humidity control, and gas control within the facility. Vertical farming improves automation, lowers emissions, and lowers costs.
High yield associated with vertical farming over conventional farming, year-round crop production regardless of weather conditions, advancements in light-emitting diode (LED) technology, and the requirement of minimal resources are some of the major factors driving the adoption of vertical farming. Furthermore, growing adoption of indoor farming with activities such as revamping derailed vacant warehouses, derelict buildings, and high rises, which increases the production of fresh grown foods is further expected to fuel the growth in the market.
Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14291
“Growing urbanization, increasing demand for high quality food, and independent agricultural techniques are responsible for the expansion of indoor farming. Besides this, the depletion of groundwater and changing climatic conditions are encouraging traditional growers to adopt alternative farming methods,” says a lead analyst at FMI.
Key Takeaways:
Based on the capacity type, sales in the greenhouse facility segment are forecast to increase at a 4.8% CAGR through 2032.
The hydroponic segment will expand at a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period.
In terms of component type, sales in the hardware segment will rise at a 7.4% CAGR through 2032.
The fruits and vegetables segment will grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the assessment period.
Sales in the U.S. indoor farming market are forecast to increase at a 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period.
India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing at a 6.6% CAGR through 2032.
Germany will dominate the Europe indoor farming market, accounting for 13.9% of the total market share.
For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask to Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14291
Competition Landscape
Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, AeroFarms, Bright Farms Inc., Richel Group, Bowery Inc., FreshBox Farms, Metropolis Farms Inc., General Hydroponics, Hydrodynamics International, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Vertical Farm Systems, Priva, and Netafim among others are some of the players profiled by FMI.
Leading players operating in the indoor farming are investing in promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some recent developments include:
In 2021, BrightFarms opened its latest indoor farm in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Global Indoor Farming Market by Category
Facility Type:
Greenhouses
Indoor Vertical Farms
Container Farms
Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems
Other Facility Types
Growing System Type:
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Soil-based
Hybrid
Component Type:
Hardware
Software
Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
Buy this Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14291
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/indoor-farming-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn