Lovizionz Media Centre Announces 2022 Shoot Your Shot Film Festival Film, July 28-31

The 2022 Shoot Your Shot Film Festival, takes place July 28-31 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first edition of the Shoot Your Shot Film Festival takes place July 28 – 31, 2022 at the Atrium Event Center in metro Atlanta and will feature selected full-length and short film screenings exploring a host of themes by a diverse group of up-and-coming filmmakers. The deadline for submissions is June 25, 2022, and categories include full-feature or short comedy, drama, animation, and action films. Visit FilmFreeway.com for more information and submissions.

In addition to the screenings, the festival features notable speakers, filmmaker Q&As, panels hosted by industry professionals, and an award show with a five-thousand-dollar prize and distribution deal for the best overall film submission. SYSFF is powered by Lovizionz Media Centre, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the education and training of aspiring filmmakers.

To submit your film, visit FilmFreeway.com. The full schedule of films will be announced on July 7, 2022, and tickets are available at ShootYourShotFilmFestival.com.

About SYSFF:

Shoot Your Shot Film Festival is a year-round program created by Lovizionz Media Centre, a media-based Nonprofit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. SYSFF is designed to teach and help content creators make quality content that will be impactful and influential. Through this program, Lovizionz Media Centre will sponsor free classes such as Photography 101, Video Camera Operations, Onset Etiquette, Entry Level Video Editing, and more. The program will culminate with an annual film festival showcasing the works of participating storytellers and filmmakers.

About Lovizionz Media Centre:

Lovizionz Media Centre is a nonprofit organization providing educational and training services for aspiring filmmakers, influencers, and creators allowing them to enhance their skillsets, knowledge, and career opportunities. Lovizionz Media Centre provides participants with camera equipment and funding needed to assist them in reaching their maximum potential.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


