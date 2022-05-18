Lubricant Additives Market 2022-2027: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturers and Report

Lubricant Additives Market

The global lubricant additives market reached a value of US$ 16.1 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 19.2 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 2.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lubricant Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global lubricant additives market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global lubricant additives market reached a value of US$ 16.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2022-2027. Lubricant additives refer to organic or inorganic chemical compounds that are suspended or dissolved in engine oils and functional fluids to enhance their overall performance. They assist in improving the existing base oil properties with anti-foam and demulsifying agents and suppressing the undesirable properties with pour-point depressants. They are also used for imparting new properties to base oils with extreme pressure (EP) additives. Lubricant additives help in averting reaction with moisture present in the environment by creating a protective chemical barrier that safeguards the machinery from internal rust.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lubricant-additives-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Market Trends:

Lubricant additives offer numerous advantages to end users including minimized costs, reduced friction and enhanced vehicle reliability. Moreover, the development of advanced lubricant additives has aided in extending oil drain service intervals, improving engine durability, and reducing CO2 emissions from passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Apart from this, the growing demand for lubricants for use in automotive and industrial engines is boosting the market growth. This is supported by the introduction of high-performance engines along with the implementation of stringent emission standards in various countries.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3x6yYeC

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Chevron Corp.

• Afton Chemical Corporation

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Infineum International Limited

• BASF SE

• BRB International BV

• Wuxi South Petroleum Additive Co.

• Croda Lubricants

• DOG Chemie

• Dorf Ketal

• Dover Chemical

• Eni SpA.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd

• King Industries Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Dispersants

• Viscosity Index Improvers

• Detergents

• Antiwear and Antioxidants

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Friction Modifiers

• Emulsifiers

Breakup by End-Use:

• Automotive Lubricant

• Metalworking Fluid

• Industrial Engine Oil

• Process Oil

• Grease

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report by IMARC Group:

• Crane Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/crane-market-2022-2027-industry-share-size-trends-growth-outlook-top-companies-and-report

• Blister Packaging Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/blister-packaging-market-2022-2027-growth-industry-share-size-trends-and-sales-analysis-report

• Carbon Black Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/carbon-black-market-2022-2027-global-industry-overview-share-size-price-growth-analysis-and-report

• Europe Smoothie Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/europe-smoothie-market-2022-industry-statistics-size-share-demand-growth-and-forecast-by-2027

• India Milkshake Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-milkshake-market-top-leading-brands-size-share-growth-rate-demand-and-report-2021-2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.