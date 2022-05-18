Low Profile Additives Market To Record Significant Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2022-2028

Reports And Data

The surge in demand for SMC/BMC in automobiles, infrastructural activities, and construction will drive the market for low-profile additives

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Low Profile Additives Market is forecast to reach USD 1,124.1 Million by 2028. Low-profile additives find their application in polyester resin systems and offer improved characteristics such as paste viscosity, viscosity thickening plateau, and phase separation.

The low-profile additives market is driven by the increasing application of these additives in the automotive sector. The use of the market product in automobiles makes them lightweight yet strong, and thus more durable and efficient. Furthermore, the increasing use of the product in the building and construction industries is propelling the market growth. This can be attributed to the properties of low-profile additives such as electrical insulation, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance.

Access Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1987

The use of fiber-reinforced plastics incorporated with low-profile additives offers design flexibility, cost reduction, weight reduction, and improved lead time. The widespread use of fiber-reinforced plastics in the military and aerospace industries is likely to fuel the demand for low-profile additives during the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for low-profile additives. Growth-centric countries in the region, such as India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Demand for innovative materials is driven by transformations in the energy, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, construction, and other industries, as well as growing industry 4.0 technologies. Sustainability, lightweight, 3D printing, and surface engineering are all hot topics in the materials sector, as are intelligent materials, nano-formulations, and new composites with improved properties. Furthermore, increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data management strategies encourages scientists to investigate and develop novel materials considerably more quickly, reducing time-to-market from decades to only a few years.

Key participants include Lyondellbasell Industries, Aromax Technology, AOC Aliancys, Swancor Holding Company Limited, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie, Swancor Holding Company Limited, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Lucite International, and BASF, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Sheet Molding Compound/Bulk Molding Compound is a class of composite materials that finds its application in the automotive sector due to their low weight, good mechanical properties, and cost-effectiveness. These composite materials are blended with low-profile additives to compensate for polymerization shrinkage.

The automotive sector is currently facing a lot of changes with regard to its impact on the environment. The weight reduction of a vehicle by 100kg saves up to 12.5g of carbon dioxide emissions every kilometer. Thus, a reduction in a kilogram of the car can save up to 20kg of greenhouse gas emission in the lifetime of the car. Low-profile additives help in the production of lightweight cars. Automotive held a market share of 31.3% in the year 2020.

Polyvinyl Acetate-based (PVA) leads the market for low profile additive market, with 24.1% of the market share in 2020. Its advantageous properties, such as low shrinkage and improved surface finish, are anticipated to increase its application in various compounding techniques. Growing demand from the automotive industry, where high-quality surface finish is required, is expected to drive the market.

North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The U.S. accounts for approximately 80% of the North American market product in 2020. It finds its major application in the transportation industry. Military aircraft, commercial aircraft, business jets, helicopters, general aviation aircraft, and spacecraft of the aerospace industry in the U.S. also make substantial use of composites and low-profile additives.

In November 2020, Gazechim Composites and Polynt-Reichhold Group entered into an agreement to distribute unsaturated polyester products, gel coats, and bonding pastes. This development is expected to increase the market share of the Polynt-Reichhold Group in the European region and also increase the demand for low-profile additives on a global platform.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1987

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Low Profile Additives market on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polystyrene-based

Polyvinyl Acetate-based

PMMA-based

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyester-based

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Sheet Molding Compound/Bulk Molding Compound

Resin Transfer Molding

Pultrusion

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Construction

Military and Aerospace

Electronics

Consumer Products & Home Appliances

Others

Ask for Customized Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1987

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Low Profile Additives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Low Profile Additives Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for SMC & BMC in automotive

4.2.2.2. Growth in renewable energy

4.2.2.3. Growth in the construction and electronics industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile raw material prices

Continued...

In order to get more information on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/low-profile-additives-market

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Sodium Phosphate Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sodium-phosphate-market

C12-15 Alcohols Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/c12-15-alcohols-market

Propanol Market @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propanol-market-to-reach-usd-5-01-billion-by-2026--reports-and-data-300941958.html

Drag Reduction Agent Market @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drag-reduction-agent-market-to-reach-usd-2-04-billion-by-2026--reports-and-data-300943895.html

Succinic Acid Market @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/succinic-acid-market-to-reach-usd-217-6-million-by-2026--reports-and-data-300946135.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.