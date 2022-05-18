Bleaching Agents Market 2022: Growth Analysis, Global Size, Share, Top Manufacturers and Report by 2027

Bleaching Agents Market Report

The global bleaching agents market reached a value of US$ 801.2 Million in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 1031.4 Million by 2027, CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bleaching Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global bleaching agents market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global bleaching agents market reached a value of US$ 801.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1031.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. A bleaching agent solubilizes color-producing substances and alters their light-absorbent properties. It assists in whitening clothes or removing stains from different materials and products. It is also utilized as a disinfectant in laundry detergents and surface cleaners. Besides this, it is employed for textile, paper, and pulp bleaching across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bleaching-agents-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Market Trends and Drivers:

In the food industry, bleaching agents are used for increasing the elasticity and improving the structure of bakery dough. This, in confluence with the rising consumption of bread and other bakery products, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, they are extensively used for sanitizing swimming pools and purifying water to make it suitable for drinking. This, along with increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants by governing agencies of several countries, is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, leading market players are introducing chlorine-free or green bleaching agents, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Bleaching agents are also employed in the manufacturing of hair dyes and teeth whitening products worldwide. Other major factors, including the easy availability of bleaching agents in the form of liquids and powder and the growing product applications in the chemical industry, are driving the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/2TxuFu3

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BASF

• Aditya Birla Chemicals

• Evonik

• Solvay

• Akzonobel

• Hawkins, Inc.

• Siemer Milling

• Peroxychem

• Supraveni Chemicals

• Spectrum Chemicals

• Engrain

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

• Unilever

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• The Clorox Company

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Azodicarbonamide

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Ascorbic Acid

• Acetone Peroxide

• Chlorine Dioxide

• Others

Market Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Liquid

Market Breakup by End-User Industry:

• Pulp and Paper

• Textile

• Construction

• Electrical and Electronics

• Water Treatment

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report by IMARC Group:

• Ethylene Glycol Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/ethylene-glycol-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-and-report-2021-2026

• Dimethyl Ether Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/dimethyl-ether-market-price-share-size-growth-trends-analysis-top-manufacturers-and-report-2021-2026

• Green Roof Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/green-roof-market-2022-2027-industry-trends-analysis-size-share-price-demand-and-forecast-report

• Big Data Software Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/big-data-software-market-2022-2027-global-size-share-growth-trends-and-industry-analysis-report

• Pressure Sensor Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pressure-sensor-market-2022-2027-industry-share-size-growth-analysis-and-report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.