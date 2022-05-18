Edible Cutlery Market 2022: Growth Rate, Demand, Size, Share, Analysis, Manufacturers and Report by 2027

Edible Cutlery Market Report by IMARC Group

The global edible cutlery market reached a value of US$ 29.4 Million in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 49.3 Million by 2027, CAGR of 9.12% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Edible Cutlery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global edible cutlery market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Edible cutlery is consumable tableware manufactured using various safe-to-eat raw materials such as corn, wheat bran, sorghum, and rice bran. It is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative for plastic utensils, which take a lot of time to decompose and pollute the soil. In recent years, edible cutlery has gained traction as a sustainable solution that tackles the issue of recycling associated with plastic cutlery. Moreover, fresh edible cutlery is considered healthy due to the presence of essential nutrients, including fiber, protein, calcium, and iron.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The market is primarily driven by the expanding food and beverage industry. Besides this, with the rising health consciousness and shifting preference toward vegan products, several quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and cafes are opting for edible cutleries. The growing awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of using plastics, which are non-biodegradable in nature, is also fueling market growth. Furthermore, government bodies across various countries are focusing on minimizing the pollution levels caused by the excessive use of plastic, thereby positively influencing the market growth. They are also offering funds and tax benefits to vendors for reducing their carbon footprint. Moreover, the launch of sugar- and gluten-free variants by product manufacturers and the introduction of edible cutlery with natural and organic multigrain flours fortified with additional flavors and nutrients are creating a positive outlook for the market.

• Biotrem Sp. z o.o.

• BrightVibes B.V.

• EdiblePRO

• Edibles by Jack

• Founcy

• FRENVI

• GreenHome

• IPPINKA

• KDD (India) Private Limited

• KOOVEE

• Mede Cutlery Company

• Wisefood

Breakup by Product:

• Spoon

• Fork

• Knife

• Spork

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Corn

• Wheat Bran

• Rice Bran

• Others

Breakup by Flavor:

• Plain

• Sweet

• Spicy

Breakup by Application:

• Household

• Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

