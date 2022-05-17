Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,664 in the last 365 days.

To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

AZERBAIJAN, May 17 - 17 may 2022, 10:40

Your Highness,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the United Arab Emirates. It is a manifestation of great confidence in you within your country and a high recognition of your services in the United Arab Emirates’ development and prosperity.

We attach great significance to developing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. This year marks a milestone in our relations as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries. I note with pleasure that throughout this time, the high level of our political ties played a crucial role in expanding the scope of our interaction and conditioned our successful cooperation in economic, energy, investment and other spheres.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to develop our friendly ties further and deepen our cooperation that stem from such a solid foundation as the Islamic solidarity and are underpinned by mutual trust, confidence, and support.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your future responsible endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 May 2022

You just read:

To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.