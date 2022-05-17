To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

Your Highness,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the United Arab Emirates. It is a manifestation of great confidence in you within your country and a high recognition of your services in the United Arab Emirates’ development and prosperity.

We attach great significance to developing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. This year marks a milestone in our relations as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries. I note with pleasure that throughout this time, the high level of our political ties played a crucial role in expanding the scope of our interaction and conditioned our successful cooperation in economic, energy, investment and other spheres.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to develop our friendly ties further and deepen our cooperation that stem from such a solid foundation as the Islamic solidarity and are underpinned by mutual trust, confidence, and support.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your future responsible endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 May 2022