Microsoft wants to cooperate with Việt Nam in digital transformation, cybersecurity, green economy: Executive

SAN FRANCISCO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on May 17 met with Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft Asia Pacific Sandy Gupta and other leading officials of Microsoft.

During the talks, PM Chính congratulated Microsoft on its successes in recent times and its implementation of a digital transformation programme globally, including in Việt Nam. He said he hopes Microsoft will effectively implement its programmes in Việt Nam and contribute recommendations to help Việt Nam effectively implement its digital transformation programme and build a digital government, a digital society, and digital citizens.

The Prime Minister said that Việt Nam has established a National Committee on Digital Transformation, chaired by the Prime Minister, to promote the building of a digital government, digital society, and digital citizens.

For his part, the Microsoft Vice President said that this century is Asia's century and Việt Nam is a big contributor and Microsoft is investing seriously in major programmes on cloud technology, artificial intelligence, open source code, and cybersecurity.

As Việt Nam has a young population and is a dynamic country ready to accept new technologies, Microsoft wishes to build digital skills for everyone, both in the public and private sectors; and develop data science in Việt Nam.

Currently, Microsoft is coordinating with the country’s Ministry of Information and Communications to implement these programmes, including technologies to help boost transparency and assist anti-corruption efforts.

The company wants to cooperate with Việt Nam in digital transformation, cybersecurity and helping the country achieve the goal of reducing gas emissions to zero by 2050, thus helping it build a green economy, digital economy, sustainable development, they said. — VNS