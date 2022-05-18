Global Hardwood Flooring Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the hardwood flooring market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hardwood flooring market size is expected to grow from $45.16 billion in 2021 to $48.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.86%. The hardwood flooring market is expected to reach $58.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.72%. The rapid inclination toward aesthetically appealing and sophisticated interiors by residential and commercial building customers is driving hardwood flooring market growth.

The hardwood flooring consists of sales of hardwood flooring by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are produced with wood species that are readily obtainable and very hard. The examples of hardwood flooring include oak flooring, maple flooring, and cherry flooring. Hardwood flooring are highly attractive, low cost and offers premium finish over the other flooring materials.

Global Hardwood Flooring Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hardwood global flooring market. Manufacturers operating in the hard flooring market are launching innovative products to offer high-performance hardwood flooring and products that are resistant to various external factors.

Global Hardwood Flooring Market Segments

The global hardwood flooring market is segmented:

By Product Type: Solid Wood, Engineered Wood

By Design Outlook : Plank, Strip, Parquet, Other Designs

By Raw Material: Red Oak, White Oak, Maple, Other Raw Materials

By Distribution Channel: Offline Stores, Online Stores

By Geography: The global hardwood flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hardwood flooring market overviews, hardwood flooring market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hardwood global flooring market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AHF Products, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, BerryAlloc, Bruce Evans Flooring, LLC, Classen, Egger Group, Formica Group, FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG, Harris Wood, Formica Group, Anderson, Boral, Brumark, DuChateau, Eco Timber, Flooring Innovations, Inc., Gerflor Group., and Goodfellow, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

