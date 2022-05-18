Global Sports Betting Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Sports Betting Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the sports betting market major players the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sports betting market size is expected to reach $144.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.83%. The increase in the number of sports leagues and events is expected to propel the growth of the sports betting market.

The sports betting market consists of sales of sports betting services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to both online and offline sports betting platforms used for earning profits by predicting the outcome of a sporting event. Sports betting is a type of gambling in which bets are placed on certain sporting events, for a winning amount if the player or a team betted wins the particular event. It is the process of placing wagers on the outcome of a sports event.

Global Sports Betting Market Trends

Implementation of AI and blockchain in sports betting applications is a key trend gaining popularity in the sports betting services market. Sport betting applications are increasingly adopting blockchain technologies to accurately automate real-time data using smart contracts, which help sports betting in payment, bet confirmations, past event analytics, monitoring and event recording. For instance, in May 2021, Bitgame, a Poland-based sports betting platform operator, launched a new website on a sports betting platform powered by blockchain technology. The new website merged blockchain-secured cryptocurrency with sports betting to provide a seamless and interactive experience to customers.

Global Sports Betting Market Segments

The Sports Betting Global Market Is Segmented:

By Type: Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Other Types

By Sports Type: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, Other Sports Types

By Platform: Online, Offline

By Geography: The sports betting global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sports betting market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the sports betting global market, sports betting market share, sports betting market segments and geographies, sports betting global market players, sports betting market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sports betting market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, William Hill, DraftKings, The Stars Group Inc, BetAmerica, Webis Holdings Plc, Gala Coral, Bet-at-home, FanDuel, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Entain plc, IGT, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager, Bwin, and Unibet.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

