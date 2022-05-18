Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the concrete floor coatings market size is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2021 to $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68%. The concrete floor coatings market size is expected to reach $1.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.38%. The rising building, construction, and renovation projects are expected to propel the concrete floor coatings market growth.

The concrete floor coatings market consists of sales of concrete floor coating solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to semi-liquid or liquid material used for improving the aesthetics and protection of the floor. Concrete floor coatings are applied on cured concrete to make the surface or structure strong and reduce the repair and maintenance costs. It also offers a smoother and slip-resistant surface, which is easier to maintain.

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete floor coating market. The companies operating in the concrete floor coatings market are focusing on developing innovative floor coatings to meet the technical demands and requirements of various end-use customers including residential, commercial and industrial construction entities.

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segments

The global concrete floor coatings market is segmented:

By Products: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Other Products

By Component: One-component, Two-component, Three-component, Four-component

By Application: Outdoor, Indoor

By End-Use Sector: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global concrete floor coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides concrete floor coatings global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global concrete floor coatings global market, concrete floor coatings global market share, concrete floor coatings global market segments and geographies, concrete floor coatings global market trends, concrete floor coatings global market players, concrete floor coatings market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The concrete floor coatings global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sika AG, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc, RPM International, Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd, Royal DSM N.V., Behr Process Corporation, DAW SE, The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., DSM, Tennant Coatings, Henkel Corporation, Ardex, United Gilsonite

Laboratories, Elite Crete Systems, Hempel A/S, Vanguard Concrete Coating, Rodda Paint Co, CPC Floor Coatings, Citadel Contractors, Watco Industrial Flooring, ARCAT, Inc, Armor Rock Concrete Floor Coatings Inc, Liquid Floor Inc, Stonhard Inc, Teknos Group, and Zeraus Products Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

