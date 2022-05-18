Global Smart Bed Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Smart Bed Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Smart Bed Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the smart bed market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Bed Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart bed market size is expected to reach $3.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.09%. Rapid expansion in the hospitality industry is driving the sports betting market growth.

The smart bed market consists of sales of smart beds by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) of smart beds that uses sensors technology to gather data about the sleeping patterns of a person which can also be transferred to smartphones to offer tips on how to sleep better. Smart beds are a emerging technology that helps in improving sleep patterns, and they come with a wide range of features such as sleep tracking, temperature control, air chambers, app integration, position control, audio playback, self-making, extra furniture, and others.

Global Smart Bed Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the smart beds market. According to the global sports betting market analysis, the companies are constantly developing new products with advanced technologies and features to increase the quality and sleep time of customers. For instance, in January 2020, Sleep Number Corporation, a USA-based manufacturer of technologically advanced or smart beds launched a new 360 smart bed with advanced sensing capabilities to proactively monitor and improve the quality and sleep time.

Global Smart Bed Market Segments

The Global Smart Bed Market Is Segmented:

By Type: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

By Application: Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Other Applications

By Sales Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Sales Channels

By Geography: The global smart bed market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Bed Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart bed market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the smart bed global market, smart bed market share, smart bed market segments and geographies, smart bed market players, smart bed global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Smart Bed Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Besco Medical, BodiTrak, Hi-Interiors SRL, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Responsive Surface Technology, Sleep Number Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Ultimate Smart Bed, Arjo, BAM Labs Inc, Eight, iNyx, Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET spol. s r.o., Vista Medical Ltd., and Balluga Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

