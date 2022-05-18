Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2022 -2028 | Growth, Size, Share, Revenue, Top Players, Key Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges, Type, and Applications

Key Players - Atos, Blue Prism, Capgemini, Cognizant, CGI

Pune, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market research give industry status and trend report for forecast period of 2028 which offers a complete study on Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market, standing on the readers' viewpoint, providing comprehensive market information and penetrating insights.

The global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) market size is projected to reach US$ 18250 million by 2028, from US$ 8860 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028.

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) including: -

Atos

Blue Prism

Capgemini

Cognizant

CGI

EXL

Genpact

HCL Technologies

IBM

Infosys

KPMG

Pegasystems

Syntel

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Thoughtonomy

UiPath

Wipro

Key questions answered by this report include: -

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), and development forecast 2022-2028

Main manufacturers/suppliers of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market

Market status and development trend by types and applications

Cost and profit status of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), and marketing status

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

