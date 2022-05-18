Strategies For Global Agricultural Microbial Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agricultural microbial market share is expected to reach $8.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%. Global agricultural microbials market analysis shows that the rising awareness about organic farming is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Want to learn more on the agricultural microbial market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5936&type=smp

The agricultural microbial market consists of sales of agricultural microbials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include microbes such as fungi, bacteria, and viruses which are used in agricultural farming. Agricultural microbes are the soil microorganisms that are essential for decomposing organic matter and recycling old plant material. They offer numerous advantages, including drought tolerance, heat tolerance, insect resistance, and plant disease resistance.

Global Agricultural Microbial Market Trends

Increasing investments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural microbial market. According to the agricultural microbial market research, major companies are focused on investments to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in February 2021, ADM, US-based nutrition, agricultural origination, and processing company announced a significant equity investment in Acies Bio, a biotechnology firm established in Slovenia that specializes in research and development as well as manufacturing services for developing and expanding synthetic biology and precision fermentation technologies for use in food, agriculture, and industry. This investment will enable ADM to move forward with precision microbial fermentation activities more quickly by leveraging Acies Bio's considerable microbial expertise and contract manufacturing services.

Global Agricultural Microbial Market Segments

The global agricultural microbial market is segmented:

By Type: Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other Types

By Formulation: Dry Formulation, Liquid Formulation

By Function: Crop Protection, Soil Amendment

By Mode Of Application: Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment

By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals

By Geography: The global agricultural microbial market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global agricultural microbial market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-microbial-global-market-report

Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agricultural microbial global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global agricultural microbial market, agricultural microbial global market share, agricultural microbial global market segments and geographies, agricultural microbial market players, agricultural microbial market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agricultural microbial global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Koppert BV, Novozymes A/S, Taxon (Dupont), Bayer CropScience, Arysta Lifescience Limited, AgBiome LLC, Certis Usa LLC, Chr. Hansen A/S, BioAg Alliance, Marrone Bio Innovations, Monsanto Company, Corteva, and IsAgro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), By Technology (Partially Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal husbandry, Forestry) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-global-market-report

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals), By Origin (Synthetic, Bio-Based), By Application (Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report

Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Fertilizer Dryers, Fertilizer Screening Machines, Fertilizer Crushers, Fertilizer Granulators, Fertilizer Mixers), By Disc Type (Single Disc Fertilizer Spreaders, Double Disc Fertilizer Spreaders), By Application (Agriculture, Forestry, Greenbelt, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertilizing-machinery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC