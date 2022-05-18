Global Coating Additives Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coating additives market size is expected to reach $11.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.74%. Global coating additives market analysis shows that the strong growth in buildings and construction sector is driving the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the coating additives market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5953&type=smp

The coating additives market consists of the sale of coating additives by an entity (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to a specialized group of chemically engineered materials designed to enhance performance by modifying the rheology, and coating formulations anti-foaming properties, wetting and dispersing properties. Coating additives are used to remove defects in the coating such as foam bubbles, poor levelling, and flocculation. They are also used to impart specific properties to the formulations such as better slip, flame retardance, UV stability, chemical resistance and other properties.

Global Coating Additives Market Trends

The investment of companies in R&D is one of the key coating additives market trends gaining popularity. Companies operating in coating additives market are increasing investments in R&D sectors and initiatives to develop technologically advanced products to meet demand from various end user industries across the globe. For example, in June 2021 BASF a multinational chemical company invests in a new R&D centre in Japan for development and production of new products. This R&D centre is established to get global R&D expertise and local R&D flexibility to provide the best solutions.

Global Coating Additives Market Segments

The global coating additives market is segmented:

By Type: Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additive, Other Types

By Function: Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, Other Functions

By Application: Architectural Application, Automotive, Industrial Application, Wood & Furniture, Other Applications

By Geography: The global coating additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global coating additives market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-additives-global-market-report

Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coating additives global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the coating additives global market, coating additives global market share, coating additives global market segments and geographies, coating additives market players, coating additives market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The coating additives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Akzo Nobel NV, ANGUS Chemical Company, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Solvay SA, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Allnex Netherlands B.V, Ineos Group AG, Kamin LLC, Keim additec surface GMBH, BYK Additives & Instruments, Cabot Corporation, Kyoeisha chemical Co., Ltd, Michelman, Inc., Rhodia SA, Shamrock Technologies, and Shin Etsu chemical Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Industrial Floor Coating Market Report 2022 – By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Hybrid), By Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo), By Technology (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne), By Component (One-Component, Two-Component, Three-Component, Four-Component), By End-Use Sector (Manufacturing, Aviation & Transportation, Food Processing, Science & Technology) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-floor-coating-global-market-report

Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Solvent-borne, Water-borne), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By End-User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Other End-Use Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellulosic-fire-protection-intumescent-coating-global-market-report

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), By End-User Application (Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, Other End-User Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/powder-coatings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC