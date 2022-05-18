India Ceiling Fan Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 2.60% during 2022-2027

India Ceiling Fan Market

According to IMARC report, The India ceiling fan market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.60% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Ceiling Fan Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on ceiling fan market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India ceiling fan market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.60% during 2022-2027.

A ceiling fan refers to a type of mechanical fan, usually electrically operated, that is hung on the ceiling of a room to circulate air. It consists of hub-mounted rotating paddles, which move much slower than electric desk fans. A ceiling fan stimulates evaporative cooling and slow movement, thereby efficiently cooling the hot air in the room. As compared to air-conditioners, it is highly preferred by consumers due to their advantageous properties, such as better service life, low power consumption, high energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the housing sector. In line with this, continual developments in the commercial real estate, hospitality, and retail sectors are significantly contributing to the market across the country. Furthermore, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses are also positively influencing the market. Besides this, several manufacturers are increasingly focusing on introducing premium ceiling fans, thereby aiding the market growth. Additionally, key market players are investing in launching innovative ceiling fans with advanced features, such as smart fans with voice control and connectivity access to smartphones, which is creating a positive market outlook.

India Ceiling Fan Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, fan size, distribution channel and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Standard Fan

• Decorative Fan

• High Speed Fan

• Energy Saving Fan

• Others

Breakup by Fan Size:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

