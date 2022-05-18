Generic Injectables Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

The global generic injectables market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Generic Injectables market has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends. The report provides details information of market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market dynamics and the data is well-presented using charts, diagrams, graphs and other pictorial presentations.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International, Inc.

Biocon Limited

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Merck KGaA

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Generic Injectables market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Generic Injectables Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Large-molecule Injectables

mAb (monoclonal antibodies)

Insulin

Vaccines

Others

Small-molecule Injectables

Container Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Vials

Premixes

Prefilled Syringes

Ampoules

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Infectious Diseases

Anesthesia

Oncology

Cardiology

Immunology

Diabetes

Parenteral Nutrition

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

