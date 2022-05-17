Meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Muhammad Boqiri

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - On May 17, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Muhammad Boqiri.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of Tajik-Iranian relations were considered, especially in the field of security and military-technical cooperation.

The parties stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the fight against modern challenges and threats, such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and other manifestations of organized transnational crime.