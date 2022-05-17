Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,635 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Muhammad Boqiri

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - On May 17, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Muhammad Boqiri.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of Tajik-Iranian relations were considered, especially in the field of security and military-technical cooperation.

The parties stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the fight against modern challenges and threats, such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and other manifestations of organized transnational crime.

You just read:

Meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Muhammad Boqiri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.