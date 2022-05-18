Antifreeze Proteins Market 2022-2028 - Continuously Rising In Food Demand And Rising Preference For Food Ingredients

Antifreeze Proteins Market

The Antifreeze Proteins Market was USD 3.8 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%, to reach USD 42.1 Million by 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Reports and Data the Antifreeze Proteins Market was USD 3.8 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%, to reach USD 42.1 Million by 2028. Antifreeze proteins have unique effects on ice in frozen solutions. The most striking property antifreeze proteins is their ability to prevent growth of ice crystals upon cooling and thus they produce a thermal hysteresis, i.e. a separation of the equilibrium freezing point of a solution and the temperature where an ice crystal can grow. Antifreeze proteins are extensively used in different fields including the agriculture sector, wherein they extend the harvest season in cooler climates by increasing the freeze tolerance of crops. They are used to maintain the quality of F&B products post-thawing and extend the shelf life of frozen food products. In addition, they are used as a therapy for hypothermia and to improve cryosurgery. Consequently, the wide range of commercial applications of antifreeze proteins is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

In the healthcare industry, antifreeze proteins are increasingly finding a broad range of application in cryosurgeries and organ transplantation, which involve freezing body tissues for preservation or later use. In recent years, the healthcare space has been paying more attention to investments in novel processes and technologies to ensure better lifestyle of patients. This, in turn, is expected to influence the growth of the antifreeze proteins market.

The Antifreeze Proteins market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Antifreeze Proteins market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Antifreeze Proteins market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Unilever (UK),

• Kaneka Corp. (Japan),

• Sirona Biochem (Canada),

• A/F Protein Inc. (US),

• MyBioSource, Inc. (US),

• Rishon Biochem Co.Ltd. (China),

• Nichirei Corporation (Japan),

• ProtoKinetix Inc. (US),

• Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China),

• ProtoKinetix (US)

Market Segmentation: -

The Global Antifreeze Proteins Industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Antifreeze Proteins industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Antifreeze Proteins industries.

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of type

• Type I

• Type II

• Antifreeze Glycoprotein

• Others (Type III and Type IV AFPs)

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of formulation:

• Solid

• Liquid

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of mode of end-use:

• Medical

• Cosmetics

• Food

• Others (Agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production)

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of source:

• Fish

• Plant

• Insects

• Others (Diatoms, fungi, and bacteria)

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

