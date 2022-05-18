Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of Gallatin Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the 1200 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:50 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect opened the vehicle door, brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers

On Monday, May 16, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Bladensburg, MD was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

###