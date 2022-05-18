Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Brandywine Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:08 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.