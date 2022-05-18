Huge Revenue Jump Expected in Essential Oils Market in Coming Years
Geographically, the European region is expected to hold the largest share in the essential oils market during the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential oils are derived from various plants and used in natural health practices, such as naturopathy and aromatherapy. Spas have become more popular with the adoption of essential oils because they have started to offer many therapies to their customers. The number of spas has increased significantly around the world, reaching over 160,000 in 2020, as per the Global Wellness Institute. People are obtaining high-quality skincare treatments at spas and quickly becoming aware of the services offered, which has resulted in a rise in the foot traffic at these places.
Hence, the global essential oils market accounted for around $11 billion revenue in 2020, which is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. Many factors are expected to propel the growth of the market, such as the rising customer preference for natural products, the growing popularity of aromatherapy for relaxing the body and mind, an inclination toward various kinds of massages, and advancing demand for essential oils in the cosmetics and food & beverages industries.
Aromatherapy is an alternative treatment method that involves the use of organically obtained aromatic essences, to promote the physical and mental health of people. It is used to treat anxiety or chronic stress, skin issues, depression, and exhaustion. A lot of people are leading a hectic and stressful life, which is contributing to an increase in the incidence of chronic physical and mental conditions. “Approximately 280 million people in the world have depression.”, says the WHO. Further, over 700,000 people kill themselves each year, which reflects a strong need for ways to manage stress.
Due to the increasing affordability and availability of essential oils, APAC is predicted to grow the fastest throughout the projection period. Furthermore, the essential oils market in the region is projected to be driven by people's improving lifestyles and increasing awareness of essential oils. Furthermore, the market is expanding due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of aromatherapy, surging number of patients with chronic conditions, technological advancements, and growing medical tourism sector, especially Kerala and Bali.
The distillation method is expected to become the most popular in the coming years. Distillation is the separation of a mixture’s components by evaporating the vapor and then condensing it into a liquid. Because various plants require varied durations, pressures, and temperatures, the distillation process allows for temperature change dependent on the plant species, thus making it a precise and effective way for getting the cleanest chemicals. Carbon dioxide extraction, cold press extraction, and solvent extraction are other extraction methods.
In 2020, the orange oil category led the essential oils market, based on type. The use of orange oil has several advantages, including better hair, skin, and nails. Moreover, acne and stretch marks are reduced, and it improves blood flow throughout the skin and makes people feel fresh and relaxed. Furthermore, owing to the huge availability of oranges in key essential oil-producing nations, such as India, China, and Mexico, this category is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.
Hence, essential oils will gain more popularity in the future due to the rising awareness of natural products and the increasing inclination toward aromatherapy.
Global Essential Oils Market Size Breakdown by Segments
By Type
• Orange
• Eucalyptus
• Cornmint
• Peppermint
• Citronella
• Lemon
• Lime
• Clove
• Spearmint
• Rosemary
• Lavender
By Method of Extraction
• Distillation
• Carbon Dioxide Extraction
• Cold Press Extraction
• Solvent Extraction
By Application
• Food & Beverages
• Cosmetics & Toiletries
• Aromatherapy
• Home Care
• Health Care
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o U.K.
o Italy
o Spain
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
