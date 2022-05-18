Dental Chair Market Estimated to Reach US$ 657.8 Million Globally By 2027

Dental Chair Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 657.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Dental Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global dental chair market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global dental chair market reached a value of US$ 489.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 657.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.

A dental chair represents a specialized medical chair that can function manually or automatically. It is equipped with a doctor table, control panel, instrument holder, cuspidor bowl, balance arm, foot controller, etc. A dental chair enhances flexibility and offers comfort to patients and dental practitioners during extraction, examination, oral surgeries, etc. It is available in various designs, including ceiling-mounted, dental chair mounted, mobile independent, etc., and is widely utilized across the globe owing to its high durability and minimal maintenance requirements.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of dental disorders and oral diseases, on account of the sedentary lifestyles and the increasing number of individuals who smoke, is among the primary factors driving the dental chair market. Furthermore, the escalating adoption of dental esthetics owing to their several benefits, such as improved visual appearance and function of jaws and teeth using biologic technology for long-term survival and imitation of the pristine state of natural dentition, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing requirement for patient comfort during these surgeries is further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, several leading manufacturers are introducing technologically advanced products embedded with handpieces, ultrasonic cleaning devices, intraoral cameras, curing lights, etc., which are augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the introduction of product variants with computer controls and electronics with memory functions is expected to fuel the dental chair market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• A-dec Inc.

• Bio-Dent Medical Systems

• DentalEZ Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Envista Holdings Corporation

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Midmark Corporation

• Patterson Companies Inc

• Planmeca Oy, S.K. Dent, Tecnodent S.R.L. and XO CARE A/S

Dental Chair Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, product, component, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Ceiling Mounted Design

• Mobile Independent Design

• Dental Chair Mounted Design

Breakup by Product:

• Non-Powered Dental Chairs

• Powered Dental Chairs

Breakup by Component:

• Chair

• Dental Cuspidor

• Dental Chair Handpiece

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Examination

• Surgery

• Orthodontics

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

