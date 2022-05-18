ARROYO FAMILY OPENS A NEW LAKE NONA JEWELRY SHOWROOM
The Premiere Go To Shop in Lake Nona for Repairs, Custom Orders, Gold Buying & Fine Jewelry
We are proud to have been providing two generations worth of expertise in service, knowledge, & trust. While creating a brand where the locals can trust & believe in for all of their jewelry services”LAKE NONA, FL, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Jewelers will be opening its doors in Lake Nona for the first time in their two decades of being in Orlando. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience an unforgettable jewelry experience. The event will start at 6p.m. at 10775 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32832
— Luis Arroyo
The grand opening includes a Ribbon Cutting from the Lake Nona Chamber of Commerce, light delectable bites, free drinks, entertainment provided by Opera Orlando and the Orlando Philharmonic. There will be giveaways from a 14k gold pendant to prizes from the sponsors Orlando Medical News and Park Ave Magazine. We are inviting many local elected politicians and we hope the entire community will come out and say hello.
“We are proud to have been providing two generations worth of expertise in service, knowledge, and trust,” said Luis Arroyo. “While creating a brand where the local Orlando community can trust and believe in for all of their jewelry services.”
Orlando Jewelers can complete any jewelry service in house and to do repair’s same day or while you wait. An extensive jewelry selection is available on site and our ability to order on demand is only limited by your imagination.
“We are excited to introduce our Family to yours with the local community and neighborhoods around Lake Nona.” said Luis Arroyo. “From the great selection to Private Viewing Rooms, we have set up everything needed for us to deliver a great experience with us.”
About Orlando Jewelers
Orlando Jewelers would be honored to create memories for the present and future generations of the family. From Jewelry repairs while you wait to our Gold buying to Custom Jewelry we are open for your needs. Like they say, Fine Jewelry is like your favorite spice, it was used to enhance what was already there. We look forward to providing you top shelf service. Come in and say Hi.
Media Contact:
Faceless Marketing
Public Relations
info@faceless.marketing
800-357-1299
www.Faceless.Marketing
Public Relations
Faceless Marketing
303-357-2375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other