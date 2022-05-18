Westminster/Arrest on Warrant; Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003027
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2022 @ approximately 1804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 MM 49.4, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: Arrest on a Warrant, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Matthew M. Moses
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police assisted a stranded motorist on Interstate 91, in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont.
An investigation revealed that the operator, 44-year-old Matthew M. Moses, had an active instate warrant for failure to appear. Further investigation revealed that Moses’ Vermont Driver’s License was criminally suspended.
Moses was arrested and subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility on $200 Bail. Moses was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 05/18/2022, at 1230 hours. Moses was also cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 06/28/2022, at 0800 to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022, at 1230 hours; 06/28/2022, at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200 (Arrest Warrant)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov