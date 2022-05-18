Westminster/Arrest on Warrant; Criminal DLS

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003027

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2022 @ approximately 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 MM 49.4, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: Arrest on a Warrant, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Matthew M. Moses

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police assisted a stranded motorist on Interstate 91, in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont.

An investigation revealed that the operator, 44-year-old Matthew M. Moses, had an active instate warrant for failure to appear. Further investigation revealed that Moses’ Vermont Driver’s License was criminally suspended.

Moses was arrested and subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility on $200 Bail. Moses was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 05/18/2022, at 1230 hours. Moses was also cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 06/28/2022, at 0800 to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022, at 1230 hours; 06/28/2022, at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200 (Arrest Warrant)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov