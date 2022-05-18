Extended Reality Market Technologies, Opportunity, Supply-Demand Scenario and Forecast Research Report 2035

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand from retail sector to enhance consumer experience is a key factor supporting growth of the global extended reality market.

Market Size – USD 45.63 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.2%, Market Trends –High utilization in education sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The extended reality (XR) market is witnessing high growth due to increasing investments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and rapid advancements in various technologies and connected devices. Increasing penetration of 5G technology is further expected to propel adoption of extended reality technology. In addition, 5G is expected to address some of the primary challenges related to extended reality by paving the way for more optimized distribution of processing capabilities to the network. Extended reality is gaining popularity in both professional and personal applications. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience is another key factor driving growth of the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.

Key Highlights from the Report

Global mobile augmented reality users are projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2023 due to enhanced consumer experience in media and entertainment sectors. The technology is not only limited to sports and music concerts and events to enrich fan experience, but is also being used across various sectors such as public safety, healthcare, marketing, and oil and gas, among others.

External reality is used in businesses to improve sales and devise new approaches for customer engagement. In August 2019, Indian telecom giant, Reliance Jio, launched Jio HoloBoard MR Headset, which offers mixed reality services.

The headset will allow users to create a 3D hologram of a surface and place it in front of the user’s eyes. It will provide a cinematic experience in mixed reality education, movie watching, shopping, and hands-free video calling.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Extended Reality industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Extended Reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Extended Reality market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Extended Reality market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

