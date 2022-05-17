Inslee appoints Cadine Ferguson-Brown to Mason County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Cadine Ferguson-Brown to the Mason County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Amber Finlay, who plans to retire June 30.

Ferguson-Brown currently serves as a Mason County Superior Court Commissioner, a role she has held since 2021. As court commissioner, Ferguson-Brown presides over hearings in matters involving family law, mental health, guardianship, probate, and four treatment courts.

From 2013 to 2021 Ferguson-Brown owned and operated her own practice, where she focused on the areas of domestic relations, dependency, worker’s compensation, and immigration. Before that, she maintained a solo practice in the Bronx, New York, also working on family law and immigration matters.

In the community, Ferguson-Brown has volunteered with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and mentored girls through Big Brothers Big Sisters in Oak Harbor. Since 2017, she has served as a board member with Agapé Unlimited, a Bremerton-based non-profit outpatient substance use disorder treatment program. Ferguson-Brown is also a member of the NAACP and Dream Jamaica, a mentorship program for Jamaican high school students.

“As a Mason County Superior Court Commissioner, Cadine has demonstrated her fitness to serve as a judge,” said Inslee. “Those who have appeared before her speak glowingly of her integrity, temperament, and work ethic—I expect that she will also excel as a trial judge.”

Ferguson-Brown earned a Bachelor of Laws at the School of Legal Studies, University of Wolverhampton, UK. She holds a masters degree in education from American Intercontinental University.