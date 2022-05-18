Pet Food Packaging Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The pet food packaging market is fueled by increase in pet adoption rate resulting in increased demand for pet food products in developing countries

Market Size – USD 9.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trend – High demand in the North America region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet food packaging market is projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals.

Concerns about a pet’s nutritional intake are constantly rising among pet owners, which is boosting the demand for advanced materials required in the pet food packaging industry. Manufacturers are developing advanced technologies to offer a state-of-the-art solution for packaging, which would protect the pet food from getting spoiled or damaged.

Companies profiled in the global Pet Food Packaging market:

Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Transcontinental Inc., and AptarGroup, Inc.

The global Pet Food Packaging market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Pet Food Packaging market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Pet Food Packaging market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Pet Food Packaging market based on type of material, packaging type, animal type, and region as follows:

Types of Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metals

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Cans

Pouches

Bags

Cartons

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Dog

Cat

Fish

Bird

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2020, Amcor plc. acquired Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of packaging products. This acquisition would allow Amcor plc. to expand its customer base and enhance its presence in the global market. The investment is expected to help the acquirer to further strengthen its packaging capabilities for products such as pet care products, beverages, medicines, food, personal care products, and other consumer products.

In November 2019, Huhtamaki launched its state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt. Through this investment, Huhtamaki entered the manufacturing industry for flexible packaging in Africa.

The pet food packagingmarket in North America was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2019 and it is estimated to expand at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. The people in this region are more influenced by the on-the-go lifestyle and prefer ready-to-eat food, which is driving the pet food packaging market in the region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Pet Food Packaging Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Pet Food Packaging market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Pet Food Packaging market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Pet Food Packaging market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

