Garage Gym Life to Broadcast Live Fitness Competition for Home Gym Owners

The event takes place on Saturday, May 21st at 11am EST/10am CST/9am PST and the live stream can be viewed for just $2.99.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garage Gym Life Media , is pleased to announce the highly anticipated live stream of the fifth annual Garage Gym Competition on Saturday, May 21st at 11am EST/10am CST/9am PST.Garage Gym Life Media is a sports broadcasting company focusing on strength and physique sports to motivate and inform its audience of home gym owners around the world. The company’s live streams of powerlifting, strongman, Highland Games, grip competitions, and others are the perfect way to not only stay motivated during training sessions, but to also find out about competitive opportunities to showcase fitness milestones.In the company’s latest news, Garage Gym Life is announcing that this coming Saturday, May 21st, the Chicago-based, Working Class Barbell, will be hosting a powerlifting meet as part of an annual live fitness competition for home gym owners . During the event, which ends on May 22nd, participants submit video results of their highest squat, bench press, and deadlift to qualify for a raffle of more than $30k in prizes, while helping to raise funds for Special Olympics - and hopefully hitting some personal records in the process. The live stream costs $2.99 to watch and is viewable at https://garagegymlifemedia.com/watch/ “Virtual competitions like the Garage Gym Competition are the perfect way for home gym owners to set tangible goals to measure their progress and this competition is also a great way to upgrade your home gym with awesome prizes,” says founder of Garage Gym Life, John Greaves III. “Because the event ends on May 22, viewers can watch our live stream to see how the process works and then submit their own lifts from a garage, basement, attic, backyard, or any other type of home gym to be eligible to win one of over $30k in prizes, as well as help raise funds for Special Olympics and hit new personal records themselves. You can literally be watching our stream and submitting your own lifts at the same time!”“In previous years, participants had to go to specific social media sites to see what their fellow contestants had done,” John concludes. “This is the first time that they will be able to watch competitors posting their entries live.”For more information about Garage Gym Life Media, please visit https://garagegymlifemedia.com/ About Garage Gym Life MediaFounded in 2016, Garage Gym Life is a lifestyle brand for home gym culture covering issues that matter to home gym owners around the world – while giving them the information and the motivation they need to successfully pursue their fitness goals in the comfort of their own homes.Garage Gym Life Media was founded by John Greaves III, a home gym owner for over twenty years, publisher of the Garage Gym Life Weekly and the Home Gym Quarterly magazines.