NA Chairman visits Lao Champasak Province

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ meets Party Secretary and Governor of Champasak province Vilayvong Bouddakham. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday paid a working visit to Champasak province in southwestern Laos as part of his trip to the country.

Addressing the event, Party Secretary and Governor of Champasak province Vilayvong Bouddakham said its economic growth rate reached 3.58 per cent last year with an average income of US$3,050 per person per year.

This year, the province strives to obtain an economic growth rate of 4.51 per cent and an average income of $3,130 per person per year.

The Lao official attributed its achievements to the effective support of the Vietnamese Party, Government and 19 provinces and cities that have close relations with the province.

Cooperation between Champasak and localities of Việt Nam is continuing to be expanded in many fields, including education and health.

In the context of the pandemic, the province receives financial assistance and medical equipment for pandemic prevention and control.

Việt Nam is one of the countries with the largest direct investment capital in the province, with 45 projects, accounting for 22 per cent of the province's total value of foreign-invested projects.

Bouddakham said the province would organise various activities to celebrate the Year of Friendship and Solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos.

He hoped that the Vietnamese NA Chairman would continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions to push up cooperation between the two countries and between Champasak and localities in Việt Nam.

For his part, the Vietnamese official appreciated Champasak province for expanding collaboration with many localities of Việt Nam in recent years.

While emphasising that there is great potential for cooperation between the two countries, the NA Chairman expects that the province will continue to promote collaboration with localities in Việt Nam, which is a bright spot in cooperative relations between the two countries.

He also hoped for the removal of obstacles for Vietnamese enterprises investing in the province as well as help overseas Vietnamese living and working there to feel secure.

The Office of the National Assembly of Việt Nam and the businesses participating in the Vietnamese delegation also presented equipment, textbooks, and financial support to the province to upgrade friendship schools. — VNS