Extrusion Technology Likely to Provide High Profit Margins to the Manufacturers Operating in Molded Plastics Market, Evaluates Fact.MR

Molded Plastics Market Analysis By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene & Polyethylene Terephthalate) By End-Use (Packaging, Consumables & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation & Building & Construction) By Region, Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Molded Plastics market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 260.5 Billion by the end of 2032.



The demand for Molded Plastics Market is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 165.8 Billion by the end of 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Molded Plastics Market"

84 Tables, 111 Figures and 170 Pages

The demand for molded plastics has increased significantly in the last few years from different end-use industries. To fulfil the demand, manufacturers have taken advantage of advanced technologies to provide robust products, due to which margins on the products have been decreased.

Furthermore, there are various technologies which have been used in molded plastics such as blow molding, injection molding, thermoforming, extrusion and others. The extrusion process is widely deployed in big manufacturing units of cans and bottles owing to its low-cost implementation the other counterparts.

For Critical Insights on Injection Molded Plastics Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7343

Moreover, companies have registered growth of 2.5X by using above technologies in the last few years. This is projected to remain the same in the coming years and the overall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% and touch the valuation of USD 260.5 Billion in 2032 from USD 165.8 Billion in 2022.

In addition, the North American market is the largest consumer as well as manufacturer of molded plastics which has acquired a significant market share in the global market. From the high opportunity perspective, South Asia and Oceania market is the most lucrative market as different regional governments are encouraging manufacturers by offering numerous tax benefits, land and transport benefits etc.

On the basis segmental study, polypropylene is the leading material which is holding more than 1/5th market share of the global market. It is expected to add 273 BPS at a CAGR of 6.0%. It is largely used in manufacturing drainage pipes, gas pipes, flooring tiles, windows, electrical conduits, doors, etc.

Which South Asia and Oceania Countries Account for Significant Molded Plastic Demand?

Hassle-free labor availability, favorable regulations, and numerous projects run by governments are supporting leading companies to place their manufacturing units in developing South Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Abundant availability of agricultural fields and automotive industry growth in these countries are expected to drive demand for molded plastics. Moreover, the rising population is generating significant need for medical infrastructure, owing to which, governments are planning to invest a large portion of their budgets in the same. This is projected to create tremendous revenue-generating opportunities for market players going ahead.

To learn more about Injection Molded Plastics Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7343

Key Segments Covered in the Injection Molded Plastics Industry Survey

Molded Plastics Market by Material : Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polystyrene Polyethylene Terephthalate Other Materials





Molded Plastics Market by End Use :



Packaging Consumables & Electronics Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

The global molded plastics market is largely fragmented, and North American companies are dominating the overall market due to their worldwide presence. Industry players are focusing on improving their R&D capabilities and developing new products.

In 2021, BASF set out to increase its polyamides product portfolio for the high-temperature variety by launching a new brand - heat-stabilized Ultramid.

In August 2021, LANXESS completed the acquisition of a USA-based leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals - Emerald Kalama Chemical.

Get Customization on Injection Molded Plastics Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7343

Key players in the Injection Molded Plastics Market

BASF SE

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

ExxonMobil Corp.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC

Magna International, Inc.





Key Takeaways from Injection Molded Plastics Market Study

The molded plastics market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2032

Polypropylene segment under molded plastics type is capturing nearly one-fifth of the global market share, and is likely to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of around USD 19.8 billion over 2022-2032

Among the applications, packaging has been the fastest-growing segment with 5.4% CAGR

North America molded plastics market is dominating the global market in 2022 where United States is set to acquire more than 91% market share and generate abundant revenue in the forecast period

The Indian molded plastics market is anticipated to dominated South Asia and Oceania region with more than 2/3rd market shares





Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical and Materials Domain

Coating Additives Market Analysis: As per Fact.MR, the global coating additives market is expected to reach US$ 11 Bn by 2031 and exhibit a CAGR of 5%. Rising usage of additives in construction paints to enhance the viscosity and resistance of substrates is projected to drive growth.

Wheat Straw Cutlery Market Forecast: Increasing implementation of stringent norms by regulatory bodies to ban the usage of plastic is anticipated to bolster the global wheat straw cutlery market. In addition to this, the easy availability of wheat straw, their cost-effective nature, and high biodegradability are likely to bode well for the market.

Insulated Paper Bags Market Sales: Surging demand for ready-to-eat meals and preserved food items, such as meat and fish are expected to propel the demand for insulated paper bags. Besides, rising number of fast food restaurants and emergence of various food delivery apps are expected to push sales in the global market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com