Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,600 in the last 365 days.

Closure of the westbound and eastbound onramps from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the H-1 Freeway beginning May 21

Posted on May 17, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, notifies Oahu motorists of nightly full closures of the westbound and eastbound onramps from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL Airport) to the H-1 Freeway, beginning Saturday, May 21, for the installation of penetrating sealer, high friction surface treatment, and permanent striping. Work will be scheduled over the next 2-3 weeks, weather permitting. Dates and times of closures are as follows:

Monday nights – Friday mornings Ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Friday nights – Sunday morning Ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday nights Work is tentatively scheduled from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to Paiea Street, and to Nimitz Highway, where they may access the H-1 Freeway.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all signage posted through the area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closure. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

###

You just read:

Closure of the westbound and eastbound onramps from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the H-1 Freeway beginning May 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.