Global Animal Model Market to flourish at over 5% CAGR, Rat-based Animal Models to yield 40% Revenue, concluded Fact.MR

Animal Model Market Analysis by Species (Rat Models, Mice Models, Guinea Pig Models, Rabbit Models, Monkey Models), by Application (Basic & Applied Research, Drug Discovery/Development), by End User, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Animal Model market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by the end of 2032. The demand for Animal Model is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 1.7 Billion by the end of 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Animal Model Market"

32 Tables, 123 Figures and 188 Pages

With the fast advancements in the healthcare business to combat the incidence of chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for research to give the finest treatments and pharmaceuticals. This is projected to be a major growth driver in the animal model industry. The use of animal models in biomedical research is rapidly increasing since it aids in the creation of novel treatment approaches for new and chronic diseases, as well as understanding the potency of medications in relation to prevalent diseases.

The healthcare sector is viewed leveraging animal models, resulting in an increase in demand for animal models in the healthcare sector. As biological systems become more sophisticated, the animal model is likely to outperform alternatives such as tissue cultures and computer models, becoming a top choice for biomedical research.

Viral outbreaks such as Zika and Ebola, which are common in Africa and Latin America, have placed a huge strain on the healthcare system. A lack of information of host immunological variables that influence illness outcomes has hampered the development of effective treatments or vaccinations. The ability of animal models to develop and evaluate the efficacy of vaccinations and medicines prior to their application in human candidates bodes well for the growth of the animal models market.

Which End User is most likely to Drive Demand for Animal Model Systems?

Deployment to be Maximum across Academic and Research Institutions

Academic and research institutions are expected to continue to be the fastest-growing end consumers of animal models. Academic and research institutions control more than half of the animal model business. Academic and research institutions are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the assessment period.

The government is increasingly intervening in academic and research institutions to set uniform standards for animal models. The importance of animal research in advancing healthcare and medical science has been widely established, garnering support from researchers. Rapid advances in innovative technology have made animal models simple and useful.

Significant illness incidence rates, as well as adverse therapeutic effects, have prompted the use of animal models to ensure human safety. Furthermore, increased government participation in research institutes for the creation of standard protocols connected with animal models would fuel market growth.

Key Segments Covered in the Mice Model Industry Survey

Animal Model Market by Species : Rat Models Mice Models Guinea Pig Models Rabbit Models Monkey Models Dog Models Pig Models Cat Models Other Animal Species Models



Animal Model by Application : Animal Models for Basic & Applied Research Animal Models for Drug Discovery/Development





Animal Model by End User :



Academic & Research Institutions Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (Cros) Other End Users



Competitive Landscape

As a result of the increasing demand for animal models, the market players make continual strategic developments in order to exceed the competition, thus fueling the rise of the animal model market. Some key developments are as follows:

In April 2022, Taconic Biosciences and Biomodels collaborated to initiate the Taconic-Biomodels Microbiome Initiative (TBMI), providing investigators with seamless access to complete germ-free and gnotobiotic microbiome study solutions, from design to data. The solutions helps eliminate hurdles which have long limited microbiome research by combining access to relevant disease models, germ-free animal production, and downstream in-vivo research design, execution, and analytics.

In September 2021, Inotiv Inc. and Envigo announced an agreement wherein the former has agreed to purchase the latter. With this acquisition, both companies will be able to better access products and services for the entirety of discovery and non-clinical development within one organization.

Key players in the Monkey Model Market

Genoway SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Envigo CRS SA

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Trans Genic Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Horizon Discovery Group Plc.

Key Takeaways from Cat Model Market Study

By 2022, Fact.MR expected demand for Animal Modesto reach US$ 1.7 Billion

By 2032, the market for Animal Models likely to be valued at US$ 2.9 Billion

China is expected to register a 5.7% CAGR with regard to the Animal Model industry

Japan is expected to document a CAGR worth 4.5% in the Animal Model market

Academic and research institutions are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the assessment period.

Rat-based animal models to yield a revenue share of around 40% in 2022 and beyond.

