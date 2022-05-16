Judge rules California law requiring women on corporate boards violates men’s constitutional rights

California’s first-in-the-nation law requiring corporations to include women on their boards of directors, enacted at a time when women made up fewer than one-sixth of corporate board members in the state, violates the constitutional rights of men, a judge in Los Angeles has ruled.
