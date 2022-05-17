President Pro Tempore to Temporarily Assume Duties of Acting Lieutenant Governor

Today the Wolf Administration announced that President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor.

“We continue to wish the lieutenant governor the very best as he continues to focus on his health and recovery. However, as the lieutenant governor undergoes a standard procedure, there is a process in place to ensure that our government remains fully operational,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This is a short-term transfer of power, and we hope and expect the lieutenant governor to resume his duties very soon.”

Per Pennsylvania law, a declaration was sent from a majority of ​designated cabinet secretaries and the President Pro Tempore to the General Assembly stating that the lieutenant governor is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. The declaration was sent this afternoon after the governor was informed that the lieutenant governor was going to undergo a standard procedure. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman may return to his powers and duties four days after a written declaration is sent by his office to the General Assembly noting that no disability exists.