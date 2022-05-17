15th ANNUAL ILLINOIS PRODUCTS FARMERS' MARKET BEGINS MAY 19TH WITH FAIR FUN & FOOD FROM THE ILLINOIS STATE FAIR

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture's (IDOA) Illinois Products Farmers' Market will open for the season with "Fair Food & Fun" on Thursday, May 19 from 3:30 -7 pm at "The Shed" on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Marketgoers will enjoy local products with optimal freshness and flavor, while getting a taste of the Illinois State Fair.

"We could not think of a better way to open the 15th annual Illinois Products Farmers' Market than highlighting all the great things we have going on at the fairgrounds," said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. "From the largest summer event in the state to promoting the state's number industry by selling fresh fruits and vegetables weekly the Illinois State Fairgrounds is the place to be."

Marketgoers will enjoy free Apple Cider Slushies and a taste of the Illinois State Fair with Culler's Fries, Lemon Shake-Ups and Cozy Dogs from Coleman's Concessions, Mini Doughnuts from Family Kettle Corn and BBQ from Big Jake's BBQ!

The Illinois State Fair is bringing free fair fun to the Illinois Products Farmers' Market, featuring: Henson Robinson Mobile Zoo, Free Face Painting, a Bounce House, t-shirt tie-dying with the Springfield Park District Park Play Preview, Springfield Park District's Pentathlon Contest featuring a mobile disc golf course and live music from Jen Conrad.

The Illinois State Fair's Grand Prize of 2 tickets to every Grandstand Concert at the 2022 Illinois State Fair will be drawn at 7pm*! All marketgoers will walk away winners with a free Illinois Products reusable bag. The Illinois State Fair prize wheel offers a chance to win: free admission to the Illinois State Fair, free parking at the Illinois State Fair, free corn dogs, a bottle of wine from Press House Winery, concert tickets for the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Products Farmers' Market Cash or an Illinois Products Basket, full of items from the farmers' market vendors.

Schedule of Events 3:30p - Illinois Products Farmers' Market Opens 4:00p - Springfield Park District Activities Begin 4:30p - First Drawing 5:00p - Ribbon Cutting with IDOA Deputy Director Kristi Jones, Illinois Products Farmers' Market Manager, Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark, Illinois Wine, AARP, Garden Illinois, Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield Park District 5:30p - Live Music from Jen Conrad Begins & Prize Drawing 6:30p - Prize Drawing 7:00p - GRAND PRIZE DRAWING*: Grandstand Package - 2 Tickets to every Grandstand Concert at the 2022 Illinois State Fair *Must be present to win Grand Prize Drawing

IDOA will match up to $25 spent in Link at the Illinois Product Farmers' Market. If marketgoers spend $25 in LINK, they will receive an additional $25 in LINK Match to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Marketgoers can also purchase Mega or Jumbo Passes at a discounted rate on May 19th at the Illinois Products Farmers' Market. The 2022 Illinois State Fair is August 11-21 in Springfield, IL.

Marketgoers can find The Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds by entering the Main Gate and taking a right on Illinois Avenue. Parking is located across the street of The Shed.

The 2022 Illinois Products Farmers' Market is sponsored by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association, AARP Illinois, Lincoln Land Community College, and Garden Illinois. Marketgoers will experience a family friendly atmosphere with an array of vendors, a different food truck each week, cooking demonstrations and free live entertainment. Back again this year are drawings for Garden Illinois plants, drawings for $10 in "Market Cash" and chances to win an AARP Illinois Products basket each week.

The Illinois Products Farmers' Market will be held every Thursday starting May 19 thru September 29, excluding June 9 and the two Thursday's during the Illinois State Fair.

All products sold at the Illinois Products Farmers' Market are processed, produced, or packaged by a vendor in the state of Illinois. Space is still available if you are interested in participating as a vendor at the 2022 market. For applications, please contact agr.farmersmarket@illinois.gov. Follow Illinois Products on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.illnoisproductsfarmersmarket.com for more information and up to date market information.