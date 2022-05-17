Celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee at Government House

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) invites you to a series of one-of-a-kind events starting May 20 at Government House to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"The Victoria Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to learn about Saskatchewan's connection with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Minister Responsible for the PCC Don McMorris said. "As we celebrate this special occasion, I encourage everyone to visit Government House, where they are offering unique exhibits and experiences that demonstrate our connection to the Crown."

These events include:

Official public opening of the Queens Diamond Jubilee Portrait, featuring special guest artist Phil Richards.

As well as official opening of complimentary exhibit Portrait in the Making that explores artists 2-year process of painting the portrait.

Official opening of Platinum on the Prairie, an interactive exhibit about Her Majesty and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and their six visits to the province.

A family celebration on Monday May 23 for Queen Victoria's 203 birthday.

For art lovers and historians, the official public opening of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Portrait and Platinum on the Prairies exhibit will be May 20, at 6:30 p.m. Meet the artist Phil Richards and join us for a discussion and viewing of the documentary film, The Portrait.

Guests are invited to explore the exhibits following the presentation.

For families and little royals, the PCC invites you to Queen Victoria's Birthday with a celebration of the monarchy in the House and the Edwardian Gardens. The party will include birthday cake, balloon animals, face painting and scavenger hunts. This free event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Government House will now operate summer hours which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The Platinum Jubilee exhibits will be on display until March of 2023.

For more information, visit www.governmenthousesk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward-Davis Government Relations Regina Phone: 306-787-8544 Email: kerri.warddavis@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-520-8404