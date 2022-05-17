Province Signs Cooperation Agreement With Post-Secondary Institutions To Advance International Education Priorities

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2022

Today, Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky signed a renewed Cooperation Agreement with the SaskAlliance which includes representatives from the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the Regional Colleges.

The SaskAlliance will work collaboratively to advance international priorities in the province's new International Education Strategy and meet the commitments outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan to position the province as a destination of choice for research, education, innovation, sustainability, immigration and trade.

"Our government is grateful for the strong partnerships we have with our post-secondary institutions and this agreement further demonstrates this commitment," Makowsky said. "Together we can continue to advance international priorities and position our province as a destination of choice for international students while building opportunities for Saskatchewan students to study abroad."

The SaskAlliance was formed in 2017, and members were a key source in the consultations undertaken by the Ministry of Advanced Education during the development of the International Education Strategy. The strategy includes key initiatives related to global engagement as well as capacity building and leadership, with the goal of enhancing the province's profile over the next five years to attract key international and new markets.

"Supporting the International Education Strategy through the SaskAlliance partnership ensures our teaching, learning and research missions continue to build the vibrancy of our campus community," University of Saskatchewan President and Vice-chancellor Peter Stoicheff said. "Strengthening connections with international partners will help advance our goal to be the university the world needs."

"The SaskAlliance agreement recognizes and promotes the many benefits that international education, international student recruitment and mobility, trade, research, innovation, and partnership development bring to our institutions, communities, and province," University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "With the renewal of the agreement, we look forward to continued collaboration with our sector partners to support and expand our growing international presence."

"Saskatchewan Polytechnic is proud to continue our partnership with the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan as part of the SaskAlliance," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "Together we are creating greater educational opportunities for international students. I am excited about the opportunities this collaboration has created and the continued work we will do together."

"Regional Colleges are thrilled to collaborate with other Saskatchewan post-secondary education institutions on the International Education Strategy," Cumberland and Parkland College President and CEO Dr. Mark Hoddenbagh said. "Providing opportunities for our students and staff to study abroad strengthens their experiences. International students who come to study at our colleges increase diversity in our regions, contribute to our economic sustainability and help to reduce labour market shortages."

To learn more about the International Education Strategy, visit studyinsask.ca.

