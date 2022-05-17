Sask Parks 2022 Camping Season Begins Thursday, May 19

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2022

After another successful campsite reservation launch, Saskatchewan's provincial parks are ready to welcome campers back to the parks starting this Thursday, May 19.

"The May long weekend has marked the start of a new camping season for many years now in our province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "It's the weekend where seasonal campers set up their home away from home for the summer, and the weekend where many families get to enjoy their first campfire of the year together. We are looking forward to another busy but memorable season in the parks."

Campers are reminded that daily and weekly park entry permits can be purchased online and printed at home in advance of their visit. If an annual entry permit has been purchased but hasn't been delivered yet, campers will have received a temporary permit via email that can be printed and displayed in their vehicle until the permit arrives in the mail.

Upon arriving in the park, campers can proceed directly to their campsite with their entry permit displayed and they will be automatically checked-in.

Guided park programs and events will kick off in many provincial parks this weekend with family-friendly activities to explore such as crafts, gnome home-building, themed hikes, campfires, night sky-gazing, geocaching, and recreation sports and activities. Details and pre-registration for programs is available at http://parks.saskatchewan.ca under "Tickets & Events".

Self-guided Park Discovery Packs will also be available to borrow daily in most parks starting this weekend. Topics range from astronomy to birds and bugs. The packs include everything needed to complete a craft, explore the park or conduct a science experiment.

Once again, an alcohol and recreational cannabis ban will be in effect for the May long weekend.Cottages, rental cabins and any business facilities serving liquor in licensed establishments in parks are not affected by the ban.

For those looking to book a last-minute May long trip, the "Camping this Weekend" feature on the Sask Parks reservation website is a great tool to quickly see what's available nearby.

For additional information on camping in Sask Parks or to book a campsite, visit http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

