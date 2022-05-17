2022-23 Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship Recipients Announced

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing the 2022-23 recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship and the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship which provides recipients with $20,000 to help them achieve their academic goals.

The Queen Elizabeth II Scholarships are awarded annually based on academic excellence to one student, or split between deserving candidates, who are pursuing graduate or post-graduate studies at one of the province's two universities related to Saskatchewan government and politics or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship is awarded to a First Nations/Métis student pursuing graduate or post-graduate studies in any field at a university in Saskatchewan.

"Congratulations to the well-deserving recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarships," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "These scholarships provide financial support to students, while the research they produce has a positive impact on our province, particularly in the areas of STEM which supports Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goals."

This year's recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship is Sandhya Chandran, who is working toward her Doctorate of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan. As the province works towards adding more renewable energy power to our supply mix, Sandhya's research attempts to address the challenges associated with power system protection and maintenance associated with a decentralized power distribution system.

"I am extremely delighted to be considered for this prestigious award and take pride in accepting it as a woman in STEM," Chandran said. "This scholarship reflects the government's commitment of promoting higher education research, and I believe that the work taking place as part of my research will contribute to the existing, and new policies, targeting the adoption of greener energy in Saskatchewan."

The recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship is awarded to Jessica Kristen Madiratta which will assist her in obtaining a Doctorate of Philosophy in Education from the University of Regina. Her research is the first of its kind in the province and will explore how building a community of educators over multiple culturally responsive professional development sessions can impact instruction in the classroom and benefit the academic achievement of Indigenous students.

"It is an absolute honour to be chosen as the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship for 2022-23," Madiratta said. "This scholarship will help produce research that benefits teachers and students in Saskatchewan."

The application deadline for these scholarships is February 28, 2023. To learn more about these scholarships, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/scholarships-bursaries-grants/scholarships.

