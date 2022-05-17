More about The Agenda for the June 8, 2022, Parole Board Meeting is Published

Board Meeting Agenda

June 8, 2022

Time: 11:00 A.M

Location: Georgia Public Safety Training Center Main Auditorium 1000 Indian Springs Drive Forsyth, Georgia 31029

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Barnard

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from April 13, 2022, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

VI. New Business

A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2023

B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations

C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole

VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)

VIII. Adjournment