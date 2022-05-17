Submit Release
DNR investigates pollutant in creek near Eddyville

EDDYVILLE - DNR environmental specialists are working to identify the source of discolored water in Palestine Creek near Eddyville.

The DNR Washington field office received two complaints Monday about brownish-orange water flowing into the creek from underground tile lines. DNR staff inspected the area Monday and took water samples Tuesday to help determine the source of the pollutant. Field tests showed some elevated ammonia levels. There is no sign of a fish kill.

Water samples will be analyzed in a laboratory for total suspended solids, biological oxygen demand (which indirectly indicates organic pollution), ammonia and E. coli bacteria.  Lab results should be back in about five working days.

