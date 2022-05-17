Springfield Man Arrested for Promoting Recordings of Sexual Conduct

The Attorney General’s Office announced that David F. Shambo, 30, of Springfield, Vermont, was arraigned today on five felony counts of Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct. The charges brought against Mr. Shambo are the result of a criminal investigation – including the execution of residential and online data search warrants – conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, Burlington Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and Springfield Police Department.

The investigation was initiated when VT-ICAC received CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual promoted what was suspected to be files containing child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the Kik platform. Based upon the criminal investigation of these tips, Mr. Shambo was identified as the source of the suspected content on the identified Kik account. During the execution of a search warrant on Mr. Shambo’s residence, additional devices were recovered that will be forensically examined.

Mr. Shambo pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. The Court, Superior Court Judge John Treadwell presiding, ordered conditions of release which restrict Mr. Shambo’s access to minors, the internet, and devices capable of accessing the internet during the pendency of the case.

VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials. VT-ICAC also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

